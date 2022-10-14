The blue coach: “A Cantù built a lot in the second half, a fairer draw No drama, however, the important thing is to react and get back to scoring points immediately”

PAVIA

The day after Cantù’s defeat it is time to reflect at the Azzurri home and this afternoon at Fortunati, coach Maurizio Tassi will analyze the match with the players. The 2-1 knockout in Brianza resulted in a not-so-brilliant Pavia in the first 45 ‘, but which in the second half nearly equalized several times.

No drama

«A 2-2 would have been the fairest result – observes Tassi -. A match that we had prepared well and which, however, after less than 2 ‘saw us under a goal for a detour from a free kick. Then in the first 20 ‘we struggled on a (synthetic) pitch where Cantù is used to playing, In the first half there was no necessary reaction, even if with Calvi, on a short kickback, three meters from the goal we wasted the occasion of the draw. Then came the 2-0 with a feat of their center forward Pappalardo, we reopened it with a goal as beautiful as the Prince and from there until the end we tried to complete the comeback, hitting a crossbar with the ball that is carambulated on the pole before going out. We did not turn well, but on the second part of the race I cannot blame the boys. The regret is having left points against an opponent who knows how to defend himself well and did so by taking advantage of the double advantage ».

From today it is necessary to reset in view of the match against Calvairate which should be played next Sunday at the Dante Merlo of Vigevano. The Fortunati pitch, resown eight days ago, is unusable for at least 3-4 weeks and the Italian club had to find an alternative facility, approved for Excellence, where to play with Calvairate, to avoid the inversion of the field which would have involved the dispute of three trips in a row.

How do you face this new week? “Without making any drama, we are still up front in a very short ranking of a group that is proving difficult for everyone – reiterates Tassi -. We will analyze the mistakes so as not to repeat them and we will try to better prepare for the next race to get back to scoring points. Once the bitterness of the first defeat in the championship has been eliminated, we must immediately look forward ».

To evaluate the conditions of the injured, those who are better off and that next Sunday could be an additional alternative for the eleven to be deployed against Calvairate, starting with the midfielder Trajkovic who played the last remnant of the match in Cantù. –

ENRICO VENNI