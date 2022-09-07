PAVIA

Starting on the right foot was Pavia’s mission and the Italian team succeeded.

The 3-0 on Vis Nova Giussano, a formation relegated from Serie D but with high-ranking ambitions and, therefore, an important test immediately was important. The 3 points deserved by the Azzurri have matured with a success, wide in the score even if the last two goals at the end of the match, have shown the solidity and concreteness of a growing Pavia but which gave the first positive signs.

first: don’t take any

Not conceding a goal, for example, against an opponent with valuable points such as the various Sarr, Orlandi and Cavalli, is a further positive sign. The result of a careful defense, from the scorers to the goalkeeper Chinchilla, but also from the work done in coverage by the midfield and also by the forwards.

“It is always important to start well and when the calendar was published we saw that immediately the first day offered us one of the favorites of this group, if not at least one team nominated for the first three-four places and the playoffs of group A of Excellence. – declares the blue defender Jacopo Concina -. A game played with the right intensity, considering the value of the opponent, closed ahead and beyond the 1-0 we could also close with a wider result in the first 45 ‘. In the second half we managed, suffered their attempt to return. But it is only the first day and we need the 3 points to give us the right energy to start well ».

double insertion

A Pavia who then managed the match with the substitutions of Mr. Maurizio Tassi. From Trajkovic to Sarzi in the middle of the field, inserted in the second half, they allowed and demonstrated how the Pavia squad is certainly large and certainly has more than 11 owners. “In the first half we saw Pavia with a very expensive game for everyone, forwards, midfielders and defenders – reiterates the former Leon (Serie D) defender Concina -. A first half played openly, always pressing very high and then in the second half, in the lead, ready to wait for the opponent and with intensity in the middle of the field where, however, we raised the pace and then hit creating to close the match. Already in the Italian Cup, young and old have performed at their best and have often been decisive. The good work of the group is an excellent indication in this initial phase and in the projection of a long championship ”. A group of linked players, on and off the pitch, which is growing even if attention must be kept high starting from next weekend’s derby with the Accademia Pavese, certainly not to be underestimated, before the home matches of the Italian Cup with the Vogherese (Wednesday 14) and with the Ardor Lazzate (Sunday 18).

After the first exam, the road is long and, therefore, from this afternoon attention and high concentration to the resumption of training in view of the trip to Sant’Alessio with Vialone. –

Enrico Venni