BRIDGE LAMBRO (Co)

Poker for Pavia in Ponte Lambro, a round and unquestioned success that is worth the solitary primacy in group A, with 2 points of margin on Voghe and 3 on Oltrepo defeated by Verbano. Balanced first half even if the Azzurri become more dangerous than the hosts and close at 0-1 thanks to a goal from Maione, then in the second half Tassi’s team spreads.

For the injury of the central defender Concina, Tassi chooses the under 2003 Abbà alongside the expert Ioance, confirming Lapo Radaelli on the right and inserting Ammirati on the left side. In the middle of the field, the rest time for Sarzi and Giani, in their place play the under Di Nardo (2004) and the expert Trajkovic, as well as Maione. Synthetic ground wet from the rain falling from the pre-match up to half of the initial fraction. The first acute is from Garcia in the 9th minute who with his head tries to surprise the Como goalkeeper Dieci, saved by a recovery in extremis. Response of the locals: punishment by Niang, a slight detour by Maione in the barrier and Chinchilla is saved with a great intervention to thwart the treacherous trajectory. At 24 ‘shot from 25 meters on a free kick by Maione, a ball that the goalkeeper Dieci does not hold: Pavia in the lead at half time. At 29 ‘Pavia close to doubling: Bigotto’s opening for Garcia who kicks touching the Pontelambrese pole. The Azzurri give little to their opponents and try, but do not find the safety net.



At the start of the recovery double change in Pontelambrese: the center-forward Niang (impalbable) and the defender De Santi come out, Fumagalli and Stamato take over. Few emotions in the first quarter of an hour with Pavia trying to push, while Pontelambrese fails to create dangerous actions. At 17 ‘the hosts touched, however, the equalizer with a volley by Fumagalli on a cross from Cannataro, the ball ended on the upper part of the crossbar of Chincilla’s goal. At 28 ‘corner beaten by Sarzi and conclusion of Abbà’s header rejected by the goalkeeper but with the ball already entered, then from two steps Garcia reiterates in the bag anyway: goal assigned to the blue defender who celebrates his debut as a starter with the 0-2 that closes , in fact, the race.



Pavia is not full and insists. At 37 ‘counterattack of Pavia who signs the trio: opening for Di Nardo and defense of Pontelambrese outnumbered, Stroppa arrives in tow who with a tran shot signs the blue 3-0. The same ex player of Sancolombano bags in the small area on a splendid assist from Bigotto and signs the blue poker in Ponte Lambro in the 90th minute. Stroppa while entering the final proves to be motivated with a personal double. It is the spirit of this Pavia that next Sunday will “emigrate” to Mede (due to the unavailability of the Fortunati which will be available again in mid-November after the re-sowing of the turf) to host a Verbano in ascent, another litmus test to maintain the primacy in the standings.

ENRICO VENNI