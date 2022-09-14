PAVIA

Eve of the derby with Vogherese in which first place is played in group 15 of the first round of Excellence between Pavia and the Rossoneri of Mr. Massimo Giacomotti. On the third and final day of this quadrangular of the Italian Cup tomorrow evening (20.30) Pavia starts with 4 points, the result of the debut victory over Virtus Binasco (3-0) and then of the draw in Pandino with Luisiana (2- 2). Vogherese, on the other hand, who having won both races leads the standings and has 2 out of 3 results available to reach the second round.

the blue diesse

«We are aware of the fact that we have only one result available to pass the round by winning our group and we will play with this goal as always and for our fans – reiterates the sporting director of Pavia Luca Sacco -. I hope that Wednesday evening (tomorrow for the reader) there will be a worthy setting for the public at Fortunati as a derby deserves and that many of our Pavia fans will come to support us. I faced derby when I was at Derthona and the most heartfelt were with Alessandria and Casale. Here the rivalry has always existed between a team like ours which represents the capital, Pavia, and a Vogherese which represents one of the other main realities of the provincial territory. The atmosphere will certainly be derby on and off the pitch because both teams are keen to win it ». The two victories in the league that put Pavia with Oltrepo and Club Milano in the lead of group A after two games increase the self-esteem of the Azzurri, but the watchword is humility. «Feet firmly on the ground because we are only at the beginning and very happy to have started well, but in these championships a small drop in concentration is enough that you take“ two sberloni ”from your opponents – adds Luca Sacco -. A mistake that should not be made, to avoid it you have to work hard as we have been doing since August 28, when the preparation began ». It will be understood at the last moment whether Maurizio Tassi will adopt some changes in the starting line-up by managing this Cup commitment but also thinking about next Sunday’s match against Ardor Lazzate. There are certainly alternatives in a squad that is proving to be competitive.

Games over, then, with the market closing on Friday 16 and then only free employees will be able to sign? «Last weekend we signed up an extra defender, Riccardo Ammirati, who had been training with us for a few weeks – concludes the sports director of Pavia -. Until Friday there is time to make assessments and if there was the possibility of inserting the last piece of a mosaic in this squad at the last minute, even if we are overjoyed with the players we have, we will eventually be ready to do so ». –

ENRICO VENNI