PAVONE CANAVESE

Silver for Italy in fly fishing at the world championships that took place in Trentino Alto Adige from Monday 18th to Sunday 24th July. Lorenzo Milanesi, from Pavone Canavese, fisherman of the Azzurri expedition, comments satisfied with this second place: «We all gave our all to try to win the gold medal, which in the end ended up in the neck of the American fishermen – explains Milanesi -. It was a hard-fought world championship, every day: at the penultimate we were fourth and we knew that we would have to do a feat to get a medal and that is what we managed to do on the last day of competitions. We gave our all and managed to reach the second final place, just three points from the United States (137 penalties from the national team of stars and stripes, while ours collected 140) ».

A second place that is still an excellent result, also considering the change of technical commissioner and deputy head of the national team which took place a couple of months ago, as Milanesi also recalls: “We have changed coaches for two months, we have moved from Edgardo Donà to Angelo Ferrari and also at the level of deputy commissioner we passed from Alberto Vignati to Nicola Bruzzone, with the group that was all new and it was absolutely not easy to win the gold medal. However, ours remains a very positive balance from all points of view – comments Milanesi – and unfortunately we were also unlucky in not finding uniform fishing fields in the draw. Beyond this technical aspect, however – continues Milanesi – it was important to give our best in all the tests held during the week, we defended the colors of Italy to the best of our ability. We had prepared ourselves in training to try to do our best in the race and we have absolutely no regrets ».

Now it is already time to think about the next goals, as Milanesi himself says: “After the world championship in Trentino Alto Adige I had the confirmation from the national coach Angelo Ferrari to be part of the Italian Club, where there are the best twenty. Italian fishermen – says Milanesi -. We are already working for the next world championships, which will take place in Canada in 2023 and for this reason, we will now compete in four tests between September and October. In September we will do two races in the Volturno stream, while in October we will be in a lake in Lombardy, which will be announced in a few weeks », Milanesi says. At the end of these four matches, the first three will go to the national team by right, while the other three will be chosen by the coach ». –

L. P.