UDINE. Once the Pajetta Memorial has been filed, at the Apu Old Wild West they are preparing to place the market bang. The Argentine Gaston Whelan, in fact, has reached the end of the race: his trial period expired yesterday and the Juventus club is not willing to sign him.

The second foreigner will be an American, and in these hours he is leafing through the daisy, with the prices of Isaiah Briscoe rising again after a long stalemate. The alternative is a name known to fans of Italian basketball, that of David Logan.

TURN USA

The Argentine Whelan has proven to be a good player, but he is not the man capable of making the team make the definitive qualitative leap. This is why for days the will of the APU to greet the man from Cordoba and to probe the stars and stripes market again has been clear.

A detail that is anything but secondary is that president Pedone has every intention of making an important investment for a player able to combine game and show, to win games and fill the sports hall. In these hours, the top Juventus manager is taking a personal interest in the negotiations at an advanced stage and Isaiah Briscoe, a 26-year-old play-guard with a year of NBA in the curriculum, is once again close to dressing the black and white.

If the marriage does take place, it will have no exit clauses for any NBA calls, as advocated by the player in July. If you do not go checkers with Briscoe, here is the safe second hand, with David Logan, playmaker born in 1982. The ex of Dinamo Sassari, Avellino and Treviso has from him the fact that he possesses a Polish passport, which would allow him to save a view. At the moment the bag is Briscoe 60%, Logan 40%.

PALUMBO ON THE RISE

New market developments must not overshadow the happy notes of the 6th Memorial Pajetta. Above all, the excellent impact of Mattia Palumbo in the Apu universe. Absent in last Monday’s test in Tarvisio with San Vendemiano, the former Fortitudo immediately showed off his technical and physical baggage: head as a worn point guard despite being a 2000 and size of a small forward.

Palumbo has already conquered an excellent space, so much so that he is the fourth most used player by Boniciolli in the tournament, behind Gaspardo, Sherrill and Mian. Speaking of Sherrill: the player convinces more as a guard (he has an excellent shot from outside) than as a point guard. Further responses will come from the next matches in the Super Cup.