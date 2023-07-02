Pay attention to these tips from a nutritionist who explains what works to lose weight, and what doesn’t

02/07/2023 and las 11:58 CEST

It seems that miraculous diets to lose kilos are not as important as those focused on losing fat

The nutritionist Laura Jorge gives us some advice when following a diet

There are many different types of diets that we started with the aim of losing those extra pounds that we have in our bodies, and although at first it seems to work, we may actually be achieving the opposite effect or we may even be damaging our health without realizing it. And it is that Eating based on a very small group of foods or skipping meals is not a very healthy way to lose weight.

And it seems that, although it is easy to fall into the temptation of following one of these diets that promise to lose weight, the dietitian and nutritionist Laura Jorge He has assured that the important thing is to talk about fat and not kilos, since it is the first that is negative for our health, not the kilos that we weigh as such.

Therefore, the nutritionist assures that The important thing is that we follow a diet that is focused on losing our excess body fat. “We must maintain it so that we do not spend our whole lives ups and downs and enter into the vicious circles of diets,” says Jorge before continuing to expand his advice: “You have to lead a healthy life, that is maintained over time, that produces results in the medium and long term and that the effects for our lives are learning, flexibility and acceptance”.

And it is that, apparently, following a diet to lose kilos can cause us to gain back the weight we had before starting it in a short time, and that in the process we accumulate frustration and anxiety. On the other hand, If we follow a diet supervised by a professional and that is focused on losing fat, we can learn to maintain healthy habits Help us to have a healthier life.

