Paying homage to the past, Beijing Men’s Basketball Team invites fans to watch CBA games during the Winter Solstice – Sports – China Engineering Network

Beijing Men’s Basketball Team Invites Fans to Watch CBA Games During Winter Solstice

In a heartwarming gesture to pay homage to the past and honor their loyal fans, the Beijing Men’s Basketball Team invited supporters to watch the CBA games during the Winter Solstice. The event, titled “Please come to see the CBA,” was launched at the Wukesong Stadium on December 22nd, as part of the 2023-2024 CBA regular season.

The initiative, which was supported by the CBA Company, highlighted the 35th anniversary of the establishment of the Beijing Shougang Basketball Club. The club is celebrating this milestone with a series of activities, including the “Beijing Shougang Basketball Team’s 35th Anniversary Exhibition” and the “Beijing Basketball History and Culture Season.” Fans were given the opportunity to view a historical exhibition showcasing the club’s illustrious past before the game.

One 69-year-old fan, Wu Jingben, expressed his fond memories of the club’s past championships and conveyed his admiration for the players who brought joy to the city of Beijing. During the halftime break, representatives of old, Mesozoic, and young fans shared their love for the team, and were honored with gifts from the Beijing team player, Raymond, and the club’s senior consultant, Yuan Chao.

Zhang Yunsong, the executive deputy general manager of Beijing Shougang Basketball Club, emphasized the importance of fans as the team’s backbone and driving force. He stated that providing fans with a better home atmosphere, on-site service, and game viewing experience is a top priority for the club. He also expressed the club’s commitment to continuously strengthen its vision of building the Beijing men’s and women’s basketball teams into a well-known sports business card in Beijing.

Looking ahead, Zhang Yunsong revealed that the team will launch additional activities, such as “Confess to Beijing in the Name of the City,” during home games to show gratitude and love for the city. The upcoming seasons will also focus on serving the fans and promoting unique urban basketball culture, in line with the CBA League’s game purpose of “serving the fans and helping the city.”

The gesture by the Beijing Men’s Basketball Team not only brings fans closer to the game but also solidifies the bond between the team and its supporters. As the club continues to honor its history and engage with fans, it is evident that the spirit of basketball and community is at the heart of its endeavors.

