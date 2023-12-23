Paying tribute to the years in the name of the city, Beijing BAIC invites old fans to watch the game during the winter solstice – China Daily

Title: Beijing Shougang Basketball Club invites old fans to watch CBA game on Winter Solstice

On December 22, nine old Beijing BAIC fans were treated to a special experience at Wukesong Stadium as they watched a CBA game between Beijing BAIC and Shandong Expressway on the winter solstice. Despite Beijing BAIC losing the game, the fans showed their unwavering support and gave the warmest applause to both teams.

The event, called #Please come to see CBA#, was initiated by Beijing Shougang Basketball Club and supported by CBA, with a focus on serving fans and supporting the city. The nine old fans, with an average age of 63, were invited to spend a unique home day with all the fans at the match.

This year marks the 35th anniversary of the establishment of the Beijing Shougang Basketball Club, and to celebrate, the club has launched a series of activities, including the “Beijing Shougang Basketball Team 35th Anniversary Commemorative Exhibition and “Beijing Basketball History and Culture Season”. Six volunteers from BAIC Jihu drove to the elderly people’s respective residences to pick them up and take them to Wukesong Stadium. The old fans were able to experience the club’s historical exhibition before the game and enjoy dumplings prepared by the club.

During the game, the old fans, along with all the present fans, gave warm applause to the players of both teams. At halftime, four old fans, four representatives of Mesozoic fans, and six representatives of young fans came to the middle of the field to share their love for the team with the fans. The club also presented gifts to the fan representatives to show their gratitude for the support.

Zhang Yunsong, executive deputy general manager of Beijing Shougang Basketball Club, expressed that fans are the team’s most solid backing and driving force for progress. Inviting the old fans to watch the game was a way to provide them with a better home atmosphere and game-viewing experience.

The CBA League has put forward the purpose of “serving the fans and helping the city”, and clubs are taking steps to ensure that fans can enjoy the games and feel the unique urban basketball culture. Beijing Shougang Basketball Club plans to launch more activities to show their gratitude and love for the city of Beijing in the next season.

Overall, the event was a heartwarming display of the bond between fans and the team, and a reminder of the importance of community in the world of sports.

