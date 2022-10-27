The controversy between Silvia Slitti and the judge of X Factor is rekindled, who has been renting a flat in Milan for some time. A ten-month rent, which in reality would be extending well beyond the deadline set last June
It all stems from Ambra Angiolini’s statements on one of her songs used by Minister Bernini when the new government took office: “I’m sorry I never got money from that song. I could have bought houses ”. Open up heaven: those words were a real assist for Silvia Slitti, wife of former striker Giampaolo Pazzini, who has long denounced the fact that Angiolini herself would no longer have vacated her Milanese apartment, whose rent expired in June last.
TEMPORARY SITUATION
—
A house that Mrs. Pazzini reiterates that she wants to repossess, but which has always remained in the availability of the X-Factor judge until now. “He is still in our house – said Slitti -. A crazy situation. Yes, she is not ashamed ”.
October 27, 2022 (change October 27, 2022 | 00:15)
© breaking latest news