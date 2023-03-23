Peak of Taste (from 16 to 25 March) not only brings the peaks of taste to Courmayeur, hosting chefs of the caliber of David Scabin e Ana Roš and unprecedented experiments with local raw materials. The event also undertakes to involve the virtuous realities of the territory, creating a network to grow together, stronger and more supportive.

This year the review, in its second edition, has found a very valid ally in Federico Brignone, ambassador of Courmayeur. Guests and supporters of the locality who will participate in the dinner on March 24th a Skyway Monte Bianco in fact, they will be able to compete with each other in a real auction: up for grabs, a morning on the snow with the champion. The opportunity to meet the 2023 World Champion up close, one of the most successful skiers in history, winner of an overall World Cup, three specialty cups, three Olympic medals and three world medals. Every ski enthusiast’s dream come true.

The closing dinner of Peak of Taste on 25 March will also be charitable, open to all by reservation, and which represents the culmination of two weeks of initiatives: guests will go up to Punta Helbronner for a pre-dinner with Davide Scabin, the “most creative Italian cook” for Massimo Bottura, and then they will go down to the Pavillon station for dinner with Ana Roš, soul of Hiša Franko of Kobarid, two Michelin stars and Top 50 restaurant in the world.

The proceeds of the auction, organized by Courmayeur Mont Blanc, and part of the dinner will be used to support 1 Onlus coffee, born from the initiative of the actor Luca Argentero and the entrepreneur Beniamino Savio, who have created a crowdfunding platform that helps 52 solidarity realities every year, one a week. The association is a partner of the locality, and this year will donate the funds raised through Peak of Taste ad ASperTwhich supports people with disabilities in their right to enjoy sport and the mountains.