Pecco Bagnaia, MotoGP 2022 world champion, by Sergio Mattarella, President of the Republic: they thanked each other, Pecco visibly moved, during the ceremony at the Quirinale during which the President received the Ducati, its main standard bearer and a delegation from the Italian Motorcycle Federation, led by the president Giovanni Copioli.

“Dear President”, Bagnaia said during his speech, “it is an honour, a privilege and a great deal of pride to be received by you at the Quirinale. Winning the MotoGP World Championship was an incredible achievement, a victory the result of years of work, commitment; I proudly carried the Italian flag to Valencia, after my triumph; but it’s not just my victory, it’s the victory of a work group, Ducati. And it’s really special to have won the World Championship as an Italian on an Italian bike “. Pecco gave President Mattarella a special helmet, with the dedication “for President Mattarella with enormous pride, thank you!”.

Mattarella’s message

The President of the Republic, smiling, greeted the IMF and Ducati delegation, then jokingly reminded the president of Coni, Giovanni Malagò, that “at the Quirinale there will always be space to celebrate Italian successes, and if we meet here it is thanks to of our champions, certainly not mine”. After receiving some compliments from Bagnaia and the No. 1 IMF, Copioli addressed the Ducati group (led by CEO Claudio Domenicali), underlining how it is “a pleasure to receive Pecco (he used the nickname, the president ), a pleasure to underline how his feat has gradually involved our whole country. A year ago we were in these same rooms to celebrate the great career of Valentino Rossi who was leaving the MotoGP, well I think Valentino himself is pleased to know that the streak of Italian victories in motorcycles continues and has a future”. Then Mattarella underlined that “Bagnaia is young and sporty, an example for Italy and our young people, and it’s nice that he highlighted how his talent, individual talent, is then inserted and valued by a group of great professionals like that Ducati”.