Pecco Bagnaia, small ankle fracture but he will be at the Mugello MotoGP – breaking latest news

The MotoGp world champion Bagnaia was injured in the crash of the French GP (with a dispute with Vinales): fracture of the talus but he will race with Ducati at Mugello

Since the Ducati world champion was still experiencing pain in his right ankle during the week, he underwent further medical checks at Misano Adriatico, and a partial fracture of the talus bone near the heel was found. It is a minor injury that will not prevent him from racing in three weeks at Mugello.

May 21, 2023 (change May 21, 2023 | 1:38 pm)

