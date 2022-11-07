Italy that goes fast. Francesco Pecco Bagnaia is world champion riding a Ducati, the “Red” of two wheels, a symbol of Made in Italy. His extraordinary comeback ended without the sharp, but there was a historic triumph at stake and the imperative was only one, do not make mistakes. Thus, the ninth place in the GP of the Valencian Community, the last and decisive stage of the 2022 season, was enough for Francesco Bagnaia to be crowned MotoGP world champion.

Champion, 13 years after the last Italian, the champion and his mentor Valentino Rossi, 15 years after the riders title brought to Ducati by Casey Stoner and half a century after the Italian moto-centaur double in the premier class signed by another legend like Giacomo Agostini, with the MV Agusta. «It was a very tough race. I wanted to finish in the top five but the front was slipping a lot and the important thing was to finish the race to win the title – the new champion said hotly, a little touched -. I am very happy, it is a unique emotion, we have worked hard for this. Wrote a page of history? If so, I will only realize it from tomorrow ». «An Italian rider on an Italian motorcycle! Tricolor pride », the tweet of the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, an hour after seeing Bagnaia parade for the lap of honor with the white, red and green flag in motion.

The anxiety and concern that gripped him in recent days, the fear of seeing the triumph fade due to a mistake, a fall, a technical problem, has finally vanished, but even if Bagnaia had not crossed the finish line, the title would have been anyway his, given that the outgoing champion, Fabio Quartararo, who had to win and “gufare”, finished fourth, never giving the impression of being able to change a story already written.

The race was won by the Spaniard Alex Rins, riding a Suzuki who bid farewell to the world championship in Valencia. With a Honda in trouble if not in the hands of Marc Marquez and a Yamaha that is not quite up to par, the future of MotoGp suggests a domination by Ducati, which only in the official team in 2023 will be able to count on Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini, good at taking third place in the standings. «I don’t know if I made history, if so I will realize it from tomorrow. .. But with the Ducati we have accomplished something really great, to be proud of », said Bagnaia again, retracing with his mind a season that began quietly and marked in the first part by many crashes. Slipped to 91 from Quartararo, the Turin-born has found the right feeling and with four consecutive victories between Assen and Misano (seven the season total) has given life to a comeback that seemed impossible. Even the Desmosedici, after many races, brought the Italian team a riders title that neither Rossi, nor Andrea Dovizioso and many others after Casey Stoner 15 years ago had managed to conquer. The Valencian GP was experienced in the red pits with a very high level of tension and emotion, heightened by the strong presence of the Bagnaia family, including grandparents. After the checkered flag, everyone ran around the new champion, Valentino Rossi among the very first.