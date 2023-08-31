Pedalino, success for the Summer night pistol cup

Great success for first edition of the “Summer Night Pistol Cup”, shooting competition with handguns organized by the Tots Academy at the Sniper Club shooting range in Pedalino.

The competition was divided into three tests carried out in three different fields with different levels of difficulty. Rigid compliance with safety standards, a fundamental point of the Tots Academy’s training teaching, excels. Many men and women confront each other on the shooting lines, divided by groups and categories, all members of the Tots Academy under the aegis of the Csen of Ragusa.

The Tots Academy is directed by the master instructor Giovanni Rosso who also covers the roles of provincial manager of the Csen shooting sector, national trainer and member of the national technical table of the Csen shooting sector.

In the women category first place for Michela Scillato, second Elisa Sansone, third Giuseppina Mossuto, fourth Veronica Conti.

Master group men: first Stefano Antoci, second GC, third Stefano Greco, fourth Giambattista Cascone.

Senior group men: first Giampiero Barone, second Carmelo Barone, third Cristian Giocolano, fourth Giovanni Dimaria.

“I am very satisfied with the success of the event – says Rosso – which recorded about forty performances and above all with the high technical level reached by the participants, a sign that constancy combined with the correct training method allow athletic growth and therefore the achievement of predetermined athletic goals.

The Ragusa provincial president of Csen, Sergio Cassisi, was also satisfied: “The Tots Academy carried out a careful preparatory work which continues to bear good results”. The next appointment is the second edition of the memorial “Inspector Nocs Samuele Donatoni” an event organized in collaboration with Tiziana Negri, mother of the inspector of the Nocs who fell on October 17, 1997 during an operational action aimed at the release of a well-known kidnapped businessman.