Pedals for MTB | Quick release SPD, Flat or hybrid: which ones to choose

The pedals are two of the five points of contact between the cyclist and the bicycle and yet very often we do not think that you can choose which pedals to mount and use on your mountain bike. In fact, medium-low range MTBs are usually sold with pedals already mounted, mostly the so-called flat ones, while medium-high range mountain bikes are very often sold without pedals, because it is assumed that an expert user will use the own pedals, mostly quick release SPDs, adjusted according to one’s pedaling mechanics, for some disciplines such as XC or flat for gravity. In one case, by replacing the stock pedals, or in the other, the problem arises of which pedals to choose for MTB among those with quick release, or SPD – Shimano Pedaling Dynamic, those Flat or those hybrids, which add up the two technologies.

How MTB pedals are made

The pedals are basically made from a pin, or axle, which is screwed to the crank and on which the pedal body is mounted, that is the part on which the feet rest and which, thanks to bearings or spheres, rotates freely on the axle. Although seemingly identical, the pedals have a right and a left (normally indicated with the letters R and L): the right one has a right-hand thread and is screwed clockwise, the left one has a left-hand thread and screwed anti-clockwise, to prevent them from loosening and unscrewing during pedalling.

The materials used for the pedals are the most diverse, with notable differences in terms of weight, resistance and obviously cost. The pin, or axle, is normally made of steel but they are also found in aluminum and, in the top of the range, in titanium. The pedal body can be made of plastic, in particular the Flats, in painted or laminated or covered steel, and in the true top of the range also in carbon fiber or ergal, very light and very expensive materials. But more than on the material they are made of, when you think about which pedals to choose for MTBit is good to begin to understand the differences between Flat, SPD and hybrid pedalsand the advantages and disadvantages of each model.

Flat pedals for MTB: how they are made, advantages and problems

Flat pedals are the most common bicycle pedals, i.e. flat ones, in black plastic and usually with orange reflectors. These are the pedals for city bikes or children’s bikes that are sometimes found as standard on medium-low and low-end MTBs. They exist however even more advanced Flat pedalsin steel and with shapes, or pins, which help prevent the shoe from slipping when pushing uphill or when they are dirty with mud, earth and dust.

With flat pedals the foot is substantially supported and not bound to the pedal, which is often seen as safer by those who approach MTB and are inexperienced. The fact of being able to lift the foot (and possibly place it on the ground, or look for a different position) is certainly an advantage for all the so-called Gravity disciplines such as Downhill (here what it is), the Freeride (here what it is) and theEnduro (here what it is), as well as of course the whole Freestyle world. Flat pedals they can be used with any type of shoes like these, they do not need particular maintenance, apart from cleaning if they have loaded mud or grass, and offer a large support surface.

However, Flat pedals also have problems, first of all the fact that the foot can slip or that, once the foot has been removed, the pedal turns and it is difficult to find it in the optimal position to put the foot back on. But above all, since the foot support position is not fixed as in the SPD, it can happen to commit errors in pedaling techniquefor example by pedaling too much toe or heel, with the consequences of the case in terms of lower efficiency and energy dispersion or overloads on the joints.

Quick release SPD pedals for MTB: how they are made, advantages and problems

I SPD clipless pedals are now a more than consolidated technology: launched by Shimano in 1990 under the name of Shimano Pedaling Dynamic, are now widespread not only in the racing bike world but also in mountain biking, even at a medium level and not exclusively high or very high in the price range. SPD pedals have the particularity that, through a cleat that screws onto specific cycling or MTB shoes, hook the foot keeping it always anchored in every point of the pedaling rotation. This obviously means minimal if any dispersion of the forces impressed by the legs on the pedals and therefore on the transmission of the bicycle and, for those who are now familiar with their use, a sensation of being at one with the bicycle. However for those who have never used them, the feeling tethered to the bike can be frightening, but two clarifications need to be made on this: the first is that, due to their technology, just rotate the heel outward and the cleat releases, leaving the foot free to rest on the ground; the second is that, again due to the technology used, release occurs automatically even in potentially hazardous conditionsas in the case of a fall when the bike changes attitude.

If SPD pedal technology is unique and unambiguous, then you can find them of different brands and above all of different prices , which mostly depend on the materials used. Of course i SPD clipless pedals allow a precise and personalized adjustment of the foot support on the pedals, and consequently a continuous and optimal power transmission, a very important factor in disciplines such as MTB Cross Country (here what it is), or XC, where you have to pedal a lot of more than the Gravity disciplines.

Excluding the use of SPDs in disciplines such as Downhill, Freeride and Freestyle, there are however also some problems to consider: meanwhile SPD pedals need constant maintenanceat least cleaning after each outing, and then the SPD pedals cannot be used with normal footwear, limiting here a use of the MTB that is not really muscular.

Hybrid Flat MTB pedals – SPD with quick release

An interesting solution for those who make mixed use of their MTB and need both Flat pedals and quick release SPD pedals are the so-called hybrid pedals which are flat on one side and have SPD spring forks on the other and, in the dispute between which are better, come out solomonically, especially for those who love MTB All Mountain (here what it is).

