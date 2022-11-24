The Santa Claus run returns to Pedavena. The traditional event will start from the Fabbrica di Birra on Sunday 4 December at 10, which will also involve the streets of Feltre.

Pedavena’s Santa Claus Run is always one of the happiest and most awaited events of the year. Children, adults, athletes and friends meet to spend a morning together and exchange Christmas greetings. The event, combined with the Christmas village. organized by the “Città di Feltre” Giro delle Mura Association, Pro Loco Pedavena, Birreria Pedavena, under the aegis of the CSI and with the patronage of the Municipalities of Pedavena and Feltre, the Veneto Region and the Chamber of Commerce of Treviso – Belluno Dolomites, will be held on 4 December, starting from the Pedavena Brewery at 10 and arriving in the Park of the largest brewery in Italy. There are two routes (6km and 12km) which will wind along the most panoramic views of Pedavena.

COMPETITIVE RACE 12KM

It is open to men and women who are at least eighteen years old and must be completed within the day before the start of the race. Participants must present a medical certificate of fitness for competitive sports (Athletics/Trail or other equivalent). Entries will close on December 2nd.

LUDIC MOTOR WALKING 6KM / 12KM

It is open to everyone and it is not necessary to present a medical certificate. As regards the participation of minors, the release must be signed by the accompanying adult. It will also be possible to register on the day of the race.

SPECIAL SCHOOLS

The organizers wish to make this event known to all the students of the Province, from primary to high school, first and second grade, with the aim of promoting the race as a moment of aggregation. For this reason it intends to involve all the children who attend schools, rewarding the first three most numerous classes. The event reserved for students will take place on the 6 km route. For school groups, a pre-registration sent to [email protected] is mandatory and will be collected by the teachers of the school complex to which they belong. Only pupils enrolled in classes with at least 15 participants will be counted in the ranking.

REGISTRATIONS

Entries can be made online through the website www.girodellemura.it only for the competitive race, or at the following authorized points:

• Coffee roasting, L. Castaldi, Feltre;

• Vertical Line, via XIV Agosto, Feltre;

• Passport, Busche

Tourist Offices of Belluno, Feltre and Borgo Valbelluna

• Pro Loco Pedavena

• Christmas market stand in the brewery park every Sunday in November

SHARES

• € 5.00 for the 6 km or 12 km recreational walk

• €12.00 for the 12 km competitive race.

• €8.00 for the Santa suit which can be purchased separately

Participation is free for children up to 5 years old (born in 2017 onwards).

All participants will be given the bib and a souvenir cap of the race.

For information and to download the regulation, visit the websites www.girodellemura.it and www.prolocopedavena.it