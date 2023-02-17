Home Sports Pedri with hamstring injury – L’Équipe
Sports

Pedri with hamstring injury – L’Équipe

by admin
Pedri with hamstring injury – L’Équipe

Hard blow for Barça. The club announced Thursday evening on its social networks the hamstring injury of Pedri, released in the 42nd minute of play in the draw against Manchester United (2-2) in the first leg of the Europa League. His duration of unavailability has not yet been communicated. ” Testing will be required to determine the full extent of the problem.”detailed the Catalan club.

“This news is a real blow for Barca, as Pedri has been in great form lately and played a key role in the long unbeaten streak”deplored Barça, which remains on a series of sixteen matches without defeat in all competitions.

The Catalans are entering a crucial month for their end of the season. After receiving Cadiz in the Championship on Sunday, they travel to Manchester on Thursday evening for the Europa League return play-off then to Real Madrid on March 2 in the King’s Cup semi-finals. To go to the end, Barça will badly need their Spanish jewel.

See also  Transport under tension before the Paris 2024 Games

You may also like

“Human Flesh Taxi”. And the NGO goes to...

The 20th anniversary of the listing of Shuangseqiu,...

Juve Nantes, Allegri: ‘Now we have a 50%...

Tattoos with the third championship, Napoli also wins...

Penalty not given to Juventus against Nantes for...

Michigan State teams to resume games after shooting,...

“The first culprit is me”

Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon believe they can...

Barcelona 2-2 Manchester United: Marcus Rashford ‘on fire’...

Another goal in the Champions League, Koeman helped...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy