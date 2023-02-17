Hard blow for Barça. The club announced Thursday evening on its social networks the hamstring injury of Pedri, released in the 42nd minute of play in the draw against Manchester United (2-2) in the first leg of the Europa League. His duration of unavailability has not yet been communicated. ” Testing will be required to determine the full extent of the problem.”detailed the Catalan club.
“This news is a real blow for Barca, as Pedri has been in great form lately and played a key role in the long unbeaten streak”deplored Barça, which remains on a series of sixteen matches without defeat in all competitions.
The Catalans are entering a crucial month for their end of the season. After receiving Cadiz in the Championship on Sunday, they travel to Manchester on Thursday evening for the Europa League return play-off then to Real Madrid on March 2 in the King’s Cup semi-finals. To go to the end, Barça will badly need their Spanish jewel.