Xinhua News Agency, Wuhan, April 3rd. On April 8th, the 2023 Chinese Football Association Super Cup will start at the Hangzhou Huanglong Sports Center Stadium. The two sides are the three towns of Wuhan, the champion of the Chinese Super League last season, and Shandong Taishan, the champion of the Football Association Cup. Before the game, Pedro, the head coach of the Wuhan Three Towns team, said in an interview that they are full of desire to win the Super Cup.

The Wuhan Three Towns team assembled as early as February 18, and started preparations for the new season in Kunming, Haikou and Wuhan.

Photo courtesy of Wuhan Three Towns Club

Pedro said that because the objective conditions are different from last year, there are more challenges in training and preparing for this season. “For example, the recruitment of the Chinese national team has transferred some of our main players, and the foreign aid Stanciu has also returned to the Romanian national team to prepare for the European Championship qualifiers. different.”

Although due to the uneven staffing, the team did not practice much at the technical and tactical level, and the two training sessions were mainly technical and physical, but Pedro expressed his satisfaction with the players’ training attitude and performance.

On December 31, 2022, the award ceremony of the 2022 Chinese Football Association Super League was held in Wuhan, and the Wuhan Three Towns team won the league championship.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wu Zhizun

According to the experience of previous seasons, the Super Cup is a prelude to the upcoming opening of the Chinese Super League. Pedro said that the three towns of Wuhan have made targeted preparations for these two events.

“In order to let the characteristics of new players and new foreign players be brought into play, we will improve and change the technical and tactical levels, and we will practice more together in Wuhan, so that the tacit understanding of the players and the execution of technical and tactical concepts can be more unified.”

This year Wuhan Three Towns introduced striker Aziz to replace the vacancy left by Malkang. Pedro admitted that Aziz is indeed not a fulcrum striker like Malcon, but he values ​​Aziz’s skills and speed. “Aziz is a center player that the team needs. He is working hard to establish a tacit understanding with his teammates. I believe that with his understanding of the Chinese Super League and his teammates in the future, he will bring out his own characteristics and help the team. team to score more goals.”

On January 4, Wuhan Three Towns player Tao Qianglong (third from left) celebrated with his teammates after scoring a goal in the FA Cup.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Bo

This season, the three towns of Wuhan will appear on the three fronts of the Super Cup, the Chinese Super League and the AFC Champions League as the Super League champions.

On the upcoming first title fight, Pedro said: “The Super Cup on April 8th is a final, an important tournament that can bring a new and important honor to the club. .I hope that the players will, as always, maintain a humble and not afraid of losing attitude, and show determination to win in the game. I also believe that the players will do their best to win the game.”

The Spanish coach called Shandong Taishan “a formidable opponent without a doubt”. “We were deadlocked in the league last year. It’s not clear what the opponent’s physical condition is, but I can be sure that the opponent is as eager as we are to win this championship.”

On December 31, 2022, the Wuhan Three Towns team won the 2022 Chinese Football Association Super League Championship. The picture shows Wuhan Three Towns head coach Pedro (third from right) celebrating with team members.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wu Zhizun

Faced with the pressure of the third-line battle in the new season, Pedro said that he will move forward steadily step by step. The coaching staff is confident that the team will continue to become a highly competitive team.

“I have always told my players that we should put our eyes on the ground, fight every game, play every game, and strive to play 100% in every game. Similarly, I will also tell the players that the opponent will study us more. Careful, we need to be patient and strive to play a normal state. As for whether we can finally defend the title (in the league), it is still too early, but it is not impossible. “He said.