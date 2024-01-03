Home » Pedro Troglio and Olimpia receive harsh news prior to the start of the preseason for the Clausura 2024 tournament
Pedro Troglio and Olimpia receive harsh news prior to the start of the preseason for the Clausura 2024 tournament

The National League of Honduras Teams Prepare for Clausura 2024 Preseason

With the start of the Clausura 2024 tournament approaching, the teams of the National League of Honduras are focused on preparing for the upcoming season. Friendly matches are part of their plans as they aim for the best possible preparation.

Olimpia, led by coach Pedro Troglio, is gearing up for the preseason, having completed medical examinations this week. However, the team has received disappointing news as their scheduled international friendly against Independiente of Argentina has been canceled.

The cancellation was announced by Independiente, citing a breach of contract by the organizing company responsible for arranging the team’s tour in the United States. The Argentine team, led by Carlos Tévez, expressed their frustration in a statement, revealing that the preseason tour could not go ahead due to issues with transfer, accommodation, logistics, and the planned friendlies.

The anticipated match between Olimpia and Independiente was scheduled to take place on November 19 in Miami, where Independiente was also set to face Sporting Cristal from Peru and Deportivo Cali from Colombia.

The abrupt cancellation has come as a setback for Olimpia, as they had been looking forward to the international challenge as part of their preparations for the upcoming season. The club is now set to recalibrate their preseason plans in light of the change in schedule.

