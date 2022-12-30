Home Sports Pelé and Maradona, from bitter rivals to almost friends
Pelé and Maradona, from bitter rivals to almost friends

Tough duels in words, between digs and real insults. Then, age transformed their relationship

“What sad news. I have lost a great friend and the world a legend. One day, I hope we can play soccer together in the sky.” Thoughts and words of Edson Arantes do Nascimiento, aka Pelé, flown on twitter in honor of Diego Armando Maradona. Pibe left us two years before him and O Rei’s farewell might even have seemed circumstantial, those phrases that have to be said. But, we are sure, he really felt them.

