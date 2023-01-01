Let’s try to unite them and not divide them by rankings, by trophies, by fans, by bar discussions and now also by followers. Let’s try to arrange them on the same lawn as soft as a cloud, in the Olympus of football: the big tens. They should be thanked, applauded, exalted for how they have made football generations fall in love with them, for how they have reproduced the same beauty, they have perpetrated it over time.