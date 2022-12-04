Ball King Pele gave up chemotherapy and was transferred to the hospice ward | Pele posted a message to report his safety: I am strong and full of hope, and I will watch the Brazil World Cup match

City Express reported that the World Cup is in full swing. In previous years, Pele always had to predict the outcome of the game, but this year’s World Cup in Qatar, Pele was very quiet and did not make too many predictions.

On December 3, according to “Daily Mail” and other media reports, news from Brazil said that the 82-year-old football king Pele had no response to chemotherapy and was transferred to the hospice care of the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil. ward.

In the early morning of the 4th Beijing time, Bailey posted on social media to report his safety:

“My friends, I want everyone to stay calm and positive. I am strong and hopeful and I am receiving treatment as usual. Thank you to the entire medical and nursing team for all the care I have had. I have great faith in God and I have received from the world I’m energized by every message of love I’ve received everywhere. Also watching Brazil at the World Cup! Thank you so much everyone for everything.”

It is reported that Bailey has been battling bowel cancer since he was diagnosed with a colorectal tumor at the end of August 2021. For more than a year since then, although his illness has relapsed, his family has always announced that his physical condition is relatively stable. As early as October 23 this year, when Bailey celebrated his 82nd birthday, he also posted a video on social networks with the following message: “On my birthday, I just want to express My gratitude. Life is good. 82 years old with family and good health is the best gift.”