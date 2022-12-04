Home Sports Pelé: “Stay calm and positive, I’m taking care of myself as usual”
by admin
On the official Instagram profile, O Rei spreads a message about his health conditions: I have hope and faith”. Then the invitation to watch Brazil in Qatar…

“My friends, I want everyone to stay calm and positive. I am strong, full of hope and following my therapies as usual.” With these words posted on the official Instagram profile, Pelé tries to reassure all those who are interested in his health conditions, after the news according to which O Rei has suspended chemotherapy and is only undergoing palliative care.

“I want to thank the entire medical and nursing staff of the hospital for the attention I am receiving – continues the message -. I have great faith in God and every word of love I receive from you, who are scattered all over the world, it fills me with energy. And let’s also look at Brazil at the World Cup! Thanks so much for everything.”

December 3 – 11.11pm

