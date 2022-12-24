Home Sports Pelé, the photo of his daughter on social networks in the hospital: “Another night together”
Sports

Pelé, the photo of his daughter on social networks in the hospital: “Another night together”

by admin
Pelé, the photo of his daughter on social networks in the hospital: “Another night together”

Kely Nascimento shared the difficult moments for his father’s health on social media: “Let’s stay here, in the struggle and in the faith”

“Let’s stay here, in struggle and in faith. Another night together”. The touching post, on Christmas Eve, comes from Pelé’s daughter, Kely Nascimento, with a post directly from the hospital room. With a photo that says it all: O Rei, in bed with an intubation, and the sweet embrace of her daughter.

the illness

Pele, 82, has been battling colon cancer for some time. The latest bulletins from the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo speak of “renal and heart failure”: “I want to thank everyone for the affection, messages and prayers we receive for our father. I say this on behalf of myself and the whole family Pele’s son Edinho, a former goalkeeper and now coach in the Brazilian Serie B, had said in the last few hours. “Sometimes I take moments to reflect and pray. Some moments are difficult”.

December 24, 2022 (change December 24, 2022 | 10:56 am)

© breaking latest news

See also  The same heavy money is used to cultivate the same family as a micro-matrilineal society. Will Wang Shiling become the next Gu Ailing?_Gu Yan_Mother_Daughter

You may also like

Tatum 30+8+5 Brown scored 36 points, the Greens...

Gp Allievi and Ragazzi on Tuesday 27 at...

Continuing the excellent performance, Zhu Ting is getting...

Attempted murder in Bologna, stabs his wife in...

Carabao Cup: Manchester City beat Liverpool

Serie A, Sacchi’s report cards: the votes for...

Chinese Super League Comprehensive: Shandong Taishan loses to...

Conte-Tottenham: ‘My contract? There’s time. I’m fine with...

The three-goal victory of the Guangzhou City team...

Old Wild West, official termination of the contract...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy