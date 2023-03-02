Put it this way, the New Orleans Pelicans haven’t had much luck this season, at least when it comes to the physical condition of their players.

The last two to stop are point guard Jose Alvarado (right shin) and wing/center Larry Nance Jr (left ankle), who will remain in the pits for at least 3 and 2 weeks respectively.

Update also on Zion Williamson, who has been absent since January 2 due to a right hamstring strain.

The former Duke ‘continues to improve’, reports the team, without however indicating recovery times pending exams scheduled for next week.

Without Williamson, the Pelicans have lost an impressive 18 of their last 25 games.