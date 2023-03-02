Home Sports Pelicans: Alvarado and Nance Jr out, Williamson improves but is not ready yet
Sports

Pelicans: Alvarado and Nance Jr out, Williamson improves but is not ready yet

by admin
Pelicans: Alvarado and Nance Jr out, Williamson improves but is not ready yet

Put it this way, the New Orleans Pelicans haven’t had much luck this season, at least when it comes to the physical condition of their players.

The last two to stop are point guard Jose Alvarado (right shin) and wing/center Larry Nance Jr (left ankle), who will remain in the pits for at least 3 and 2 weeks respectively.

Update also on Zion Williamson, who has been absent since January 2 due to a right hamstring strain.

The former Duke ‘continues to improve’, reports the team, without however indicating recovery times pending exams scheduled for next week.

Without Williamson, the Pelicans have lost an impressive 18 of their last 25 games.

See also  Japanese chess jihad, Liao and then the next city, the victory is 3 to 1, and the defense is in sight_White_Black_Challenge

You may also like

Kevin Durant scores 23 in Suns debut

the federal prosecutor’s office opens an investigation. Two-match...

Argentina, in the dark after a huge blackout

Two NBA long shots that can make a...

Elohim Prandi (after PSG’s victory against Veszprem): “There...

What to bet today? Sports calendar and forecasts:...

Sheffield Utd 1-0 Tottenham: No regrets over benching...

Jean-Louis Leca reassembled against the arbitration of Nantes-Lens

Xiangma returns after three years-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

FA Cup: Grimsby shock Southampton in fifth round...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy