Pelicans, Griffin speaks: We have the opportunity to become a special team

David Griffin, Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations for the New Orleans Pelicans, speaks excitedly about his team’s prospects.

“We have a lot of talent. The core, the base is great, even if we haven’t seen them play enough minutes together to be able to say: yes, this is a title roster. But we can say that it is a truly remarkable group of players and human beings ”.

“If I were a fan of this team, I would be very disappointed and angry about this season. At the same time, however, I would think we have things that few teams have, considering our potential and assets. We have the possibility to become a special team. To succeed we must learn from everything that we have not done correctly. We’re not good enough right now and we know it, but at the same time 27 teams in this league would trade their roster for ours and their draft picks for ours…”

