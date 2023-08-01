Home » Pelicans on the market for a centre
Second The Athleticthe New Orleans Pelicans want to add a center to the roster, after the exits of Hayes (Lakers) and Hernangomez (Barcelona).

The team has been approached with players like Jarrett Allen and Isaiah Stewart, athletes with different characteristics from those of the current starting center Jonas Valanciunas.

The Lithuanian’s contract is about to expire, and the Pelicans don’t seem determined to negotiate an extension.

