Pelicans, possible trade for Zion Williamson?

speaking with FanDuel TVShams Charania takes stock of New Orleans Pelicans plans following news of interest in Scoot Henderson.

“They’re a team to keep an eye on before next Thursday’s Draft, they want Henderson and they know they’ll need to go up to pick No. 2 to get him. They’ve been talking to the Hornets for some time, they can offer their #14 plus other future picks, but we know how trades work, it’s not enough (to convince Charlotte). One wonders if the Pelicans are ready to seriously evaluate the possibility of selling Zion Williamson, this is the main question. The choices will not be enough for Henderson, he is a player who is surprising everyone in his workouts. The Pelicans see him as a potential franchise player who can change a team’s culture. We will see how the situation evolves until the Draft”.

Williamson, first overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, has struggled to find continuity since joining the league due to repeated physical problems.

In 4 seasons, the former Duke played a total of 114 regular season games (29 in the last 2), averaging 25.8 points (60% FG), 7 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Williamson has signed a five-year extension worth more than $193 million with the Pelicans starting next season.