Home » Pelicans, relationship at historic lows with Zion Williamson?
Sports

Pelicans, relationship at historic lows with Zion Williamson?

by admin
Pelicans, relationship at historic lows with Zion Williamson?

Brian Windhorst di Espn talk about the possibility that the New Orleans Pelicans decide to sell Zion Williamson, who has been rumored for a few days.

“Initially I was surprised to hear Zion’s name in the various deals, but they’ve been telling me for 5 or 6 days now about deals where the Pelicans would have to trade one between him and Brandon Ingram. At the same time, however, he surprises me why there is so much talk about New Orleans’ interest in Scoot Henderson…

At this point it is clear how the thoughts of the Pelicans on the future of Zion Williamson is constantly evolving.

There is no relationship between Zion and the organization,” concludes Windhorst. “And I understand that even the contacts between Zion and his teammates are increasingly sporadic.”

Shams Charania, ospete al PatMcAfee Showreports that he is not aware of any offers from the Pelicans to the Hornets that include the former Duke, and adds that Charlotte would prefer Brandon Ingram to sell the No. 2.

See also  The tug of war continues, the 76ers ask the Benxi trade to go up instead of falling – yqqlm

You may also like

Successor to Oliver Glasner: Dino Toppmöller new coach...

Martin Tyler: Football commentator to leave Sky Sports...

Football: National team – The Flick project is...

This is not how the DFB team becomes...

Gino Mader dead, the latest tragedy of cycling:...

Poland vs Germany – the full game

Selle Italia expands its brand with BigCommerce –...

Return to the 3rd league: Unterhaching’s rise: Wagner...

The beautiful Santini K-Way cycling kits

Death at Tour de Suisse and debate over...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy