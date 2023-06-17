Pelicans, relationship at historic lows with Zion Williamson?

Brian Windhorst di Espn talk about the possibility that the New Orleans Pelicans decide to sell Zion Williamson, who has been rumored for a few days.

“Initially I was surprised to hear Zion’s name in the various deals, but they’ve been telling me for 5 or 6 days now about deals where the Pelicans would have to trade one between him and Brandon Ingram. At the same time, however, he surprises me why there is so much talk about New Orleans’ interest in Scoot Henderson…

At this point it is clear how the thoughts of the Pelicans on the future of Zion Williamson is constantly evolving.

There is no relationship between Zion and the organization,” concludes Windhorst. “And I understand that even the contacts between Zion and his teammates are increasingly sporadic.”

Shams Charania, ospete al PatMcAfee Showreports that he is not aware of any offers from the Pelicans to the Hornets that include the former Duke, and adds that Charlotte would prefer Brandon Ingram to sell the No. 2.