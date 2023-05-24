Pelinka: We will do our best to keep the group intact, we always aim for the 18th title

“I think this was it a season of progress and growth for the Lakers. Obviously we didn’t reach our ultimate goal of the 18th NBA title, which is something we’re constantly aiming for, but much credit must be given to Darvin Ham and his staff for establishing the identity of our organization, the way we which we compete from the beginning to the end of each game”.

Pelinka highlighted the difficult start to the season and praised Ham and his staff for keeping the group’s confidence high.

“I think that always giving our best is something that as an organization we owe to our fans, something that we ask of our players and that starts right from our head coach and leader”.

Other considerations on LeBron James, who yesterday raised the possibility of leaving basketball.

I think we tend to put athletes on a pedestal sometimes, but they are human beings too. Just like us, they have turning points in their careers. Our job as a Lakers organization is to support every player on our team, especially in the most important moments. Obviously, our hope is that LeBron’s career continuesbut we want to give him all the time he needs, and we will continue to support him no matter what.”

On plans for the Draft (the Lakers will pick No. 17 and No. 47) and the offseason.

“It’s all about the work here…None of us get caught up in individual recognition. If you stay focused on your work, the results will come. I told Darvin his 2nd season starts today. We have the 17th and 47th picks in the draft. Let’s move from the growth and learnings this season to building the roster for next year, making sure our progress continues.”

In Los Angeles, fans are hoping for the confirmation of many of the Free Agents, starting with the excellent Austin Reaves.

“There are some CBA rules that prevent us from talking about free agency until July, but I would say that our intentions are to keep our core of young people together as well. We’ve seen incredible growth and results in guys like Rui, Austin, Vando and D-Lo. We have a lot of talented young players. We want to do our best to fit all the pieces of the puzzle… so we can get back to competing for a championship.” “Austin in particular has had an incredible year. He truly represents the essence of playing for the Lakers. He is a selfless and team-minded guy. He lives in the gym and loves to play in the important moments. We rely on guys like him who compete, love the game and respect their teammates. We are proud to have him as part of this club and, not to mention specific players, I can assure you that we will do our best to keep this group intact, to make it grow and improve year after year. Maintaining continuity will be very important. In the end we were eliminated by a team that has great continuity… this will be one of the priorities for us. We feel we have a special group of players.”