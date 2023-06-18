Pellegatti: ‘To interview Berlusconi you had to look him in the eye’

4
Silvio Berlusconi has died at the age of 86. Entrepreneur, politician and one of the most successful presidents ever. Owner of Milan from 1986 to 2017, then from 2018 at the helm of Monza: the news of his death went around the planet, here are the reactions BERLUSCONI’S FUNERALS LIVE STREAMING
THE MESSAGE ON THE MEDIASET TOWER IN COLOGNO MONZESE
- “Hi Dad”. This is how Mediaset remembers its founder, Silvio Berlusconi, who died this morning at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, at the age of 86. There are two messages of greeting to Berlusconi that appeared on the Mediaset Tower in Cologno Monzese. Next to “Ciao, Papà”, the tower also reads “Thank you, Silvio”
THE WORDS OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC, MATTARELLA
- The statement of the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella: “I learn with deep sadness the news of the death of Silvio Berlusconi, founder and leader of Forza Italia, protagonist of long seasons of Italian politics and republican institutions. Berlusconi was a great political leader who marked the history of our Republic, impacting on paradigms, uses and languages. He was the architect of important successes in the world of Italian sport”
THE MESSAGE FROM THE PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL, MELONI
- The memory of the premier Giorgia Meloniin a video message: “Silvio Berlusconi was above all a fighter, he was a man who was never afraid to defend his convictions and it was exactly that courage and that determination that made him one of the most influential men in the history of Italy, allow him to make real breakthroughs in the world of politics, communication and business”