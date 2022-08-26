And the day came. Despite the latest attempts at misdirection (“The date? It might not be that …”), on Saturday Federica Pellegrini, the Divine of Italian swimming (and sport), and Matteo Giunta will get married after almost five years of engagement. The wedding, very armored, will be celebrated at 4 pm in the church of San Zaccaria in Venice, a 9th century gem a few steps from San Marco, and will be officiated by Don Antonio Genovese, former parish priest of Spinea who accompanied Fede on the spiritual path up to Confirmation. Wedding witnesses are the brothers of the couple, Alessandro for her and Tommaso for him. Pellegrini will have five bridesmaids alongside her, but it is certain that a leading role will also be attributed to the four French bulldogs of the family Vanessa, Rocky, Cesare and Bianca. The sung parts of the celebration were entrusted to Virginia Castagnetti, the daughter of Alberto, the national team coach and basically a second father, who passed away in 2009, to whom her parents entrusted her after the technical crisis of 2006 and which he brought in two years to the Olympic gold in the 200sl and to the triumphs of the World Championships in Rome with the world distance record still unbeaten. Mystery on the bride’s dress: it seems, however, that it will not be by Giorgio Armani as someone had imagined, given that the champion was its testimonial and as the trips to Milan in recent weeks would have shown, while the wedding rings will have the Damiani label.

The party

—

160 guests were present, including the number one of Coni Giovanni Malagò, historic president of Federica all’Aniene and a personal friend, while there will be no Filippo Magnini, cousin of the husband and ex-boyfriend of Federica, and not even Fognini and Pennetta because Fabio is in America for the US Open. For the guests, this morning, there is a preparty at Cipriani, while after the wedding everyone will move to the JW Marriott Venice on the Isola delle Rose for the actual party organized by the well-known wedding planner Enzo Miccio. Instead of bringing gifts, the guests were asked to help finance some charitable initiatives of two non-profit organizations close to the couple. At the end of the evening, the couple will move to the Danieli hotel for their wedding night, where Matteo gave her the engagement ring in November and asked her to marry him. For the moment, no honeymoon: the newly married Giunta-Pellegrini will in fact be guests of honor at the Venice Film Festival and then at our Sport Festival in Trento. The United States, the destination of their honeymoon, can therefore wait: “We have chosen them to retrace our favorite places when we were in the national team, he as a coach and I as a swimmer”. Pellegrini, who in June celebrated her bachelorette party on the island of Formentera in the company of eight friends and wearing a “bridal costume”, spent the last hours before the event in her house in Verona, the city where they will go to live. Their technical partnership began in 2013, their relationship dates back to 2017, but it was made official only after last year’s Tokyo Games, Federica’s last top-level competition. Best wishes.