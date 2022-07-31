He is on vacation, yes, but for a little while: Francesco Pellegrino will return to train on Tuesday.

In Udine, now his Udine, under the guidance of Professor Luigino Sepulcri. Fresh from official reconfirmation, the Sicilian pivot is thus preparing to start another season, the fifth, in the service of the APU.

Over the years spent in Friuli, “Ciccio” has matured.

A bit like concrete does. The one used for great works, monuments. He wants to complete a work, in black and white, this year.

He, the “monumental” center, the darling of the cheering of the West.

Pellegrino, your return to the city is near: what are your plans?

«From Tuesday I start working with the staff again. I am already in contact with Professor Sepulcri and, from a distance, with the assistant coach Carlo Finetti, who in turn, being involved in his “Delivery basketball” project, works individually on the individual preparation of many players. All this to allow me to take better care of the physical and technical part before the start of the group training ».

Its renewal is news a few days ago. But had the symbolic signature already been on purpose?

«We had talked about this renewal with the club at the end of the season. They know that I am very happy to stay in Udine. Because, regardless of family affections, I have always found myself very well here, as never in my career. Because of the typhus, the city and the environment that surrounds them ».

What are your thoughts on the new roster?

«Since I arrived in Udine, in 2017, there has always been a market of the highest level, every year. I thought that, compared to last year, the bar could not be raised further. Instead I was wrong ».

The grafts that most impressed you?

«Above all that of Gaspardo, but also those of Mian and Cusin. From the point of view of the Italian package, these are very high level choices ».

Here, Cusin: the ideal companion to still grow under the basket?

«I am proud to be able to play with a person of this caliber. A player who, in his career, has always been in the national team, has played in Serie A and Euroleague. And that, on the pitch, he doesn’t even make a mistake. Over the years, he has become a very experienced player, so I will only have to learn from him ».

The season ticket campaign has started again: are you expecting a full house at Carnera?

“I hope so. The fans, for me, are the sixth man on the pitch, I always feel them next to me when I’m on the court ».

Fans who, by now, have a special relationship with her.

“And that makes me really happy. It is wonderful to walk the streets of Udine and always be appreciated, whether you win or lose. In the end, basketball remains a sport, but these are the things that remain with you from a human point of view ».