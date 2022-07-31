New York, July 30, 2022 – The Speaker of the United States House, Nancy Pelosi, has left for her scheduled tour in Asia and will officially stop in Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Singapore. There would not be too many problems, if it were not for the intention of her, manifested in recent days, to want to visit too Taiwan. To say that China does not like this decision is an understatement and, although there is still no confirmation that Pelosi will actually land in Taipei, Beijing has clearly expressed his thoughts today, holding military exercises in the Straits of the island of Formosa and off the island of Pingtan in Fujian province, for 11-12 hours, then from morning to evening (local time). But yesterday Washington said it had no evidence of imminent force by China.

Pelosi’s plane disappears from radar

Until recently it was possible to follow Pelosi’s flight in real time on the flightradar24 website. The plane was at Hawaii, stopped at the Honolulu airport and followed by about 50 thousand users. At one point he moved, passing over the city. Shortly after he disappeared and a window appeared on the screen explaining that it was no longer possible to trace him.

Because the speaker’s trip is worrying

If concerns about the war in Ukraine they seem to fade, or erroneously turn out to be less important, due to the everyday life with which we speak of military attacks and deaths; perhaps not enough is said about the risks and tensions around the island of Taiwan. If a conflict were to break out between America and China also here, it is likely that many other states would join as allies of the two belligerents, with the fear of unleashing a third World war.

China had already warned three days ago that if the speaker visited Taipei, the consequences would be “serious”. Position reaffirmed by the Chinese president Xi Jinping in person, during the video call on Thursday 28 July with the American president Joe Biden: “do not play with fire”, because the reunification of Taiwan with the People’s Republic of China is a “sacred mission”. Even the Pentagon, however, said it was not the case for Pelosi to make this journey.

During the military exercises and Chinese maneuvers today, among other things, a “ban on any entry” in the waters concerned was imposed, also because the use of “real bullets” was envisaged, reads the official note reported by the Chinese state media.

Taiwan: why it matters to China

Taiwan is especially important for Xi Jinpingthat after Mao Zedong he is the most powerful and long-lived leader, because he is the last bastion to reunify all of China, after Hong Kong (last in chronological order). Bringing the so-called ‘rebel island’ back under the aegis of the People’s Republic would allow Jinping to demonstrate, in domestic politics, the effectiveness of his leadership and, in foreign policy, to strengthen the ideology of communism.

It is clear that Washington, on the other hand, is interested in the opposite: protecting the only Chinese democracy in force so far.