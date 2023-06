Ambiguities surrounding the head coach of Jablonec are a thing of the past. On the last day of the month, the North Bohemian club definitively confirmed as its new coach Radoslav Látal, who last coached the Polish club Bruk-Bet Termalica. In addition, the club of owner Miroslav Pelta strengthened Matouš Krulich, Nemanja Tekijaški and Haiderson Hurtado before leaving for the game training camp in Italy.

