Home Sports Penalties at the World Cup in Qatar: the secrets
Sports

Penalties at the World Cup in Qatar: the secrets

by admin
Penalties at the World Cup in Qatar: the secrets

Spain, Brazil and the Netherlands have already left Qatar due to the final lottery: the secrets to winning from the penalty spot

Nino is no longer afraid to take a penalty kick – that’s passed for him there mo’ -: he is terrified instead of his coach and of the calculations he will make to decide if it is better to have him shoot first or last. We understood it in this World Cup: to appear at the penalty spot you need a degree in psychology, a specialization in science for physical well-being and the passage of the round. All this, of course: strictly speaking.

See also  The classic scene of the Winter Olympics returns to the "Ice Cube", which will be the first to open the experience in April-China Daily

You may also like

Qatar, the EU vice president was helped by...

World Cup, Morocco-Portugal 1-0: En Nesyri decides, Africans...

Friendlies, Spezia is there: 7-1 at Sampdoria in...

Portugal eliminated: Ronaldo’s tears and Leao’s regrets

Morocco in history: it is the first African...

Morocco and Italy: who and how many there...

Formal gaming platform

The Moroccan festival in Italy: Milan, Bologna, Turin,...

Flick continues to serve as the coach of...

Georgina defends Ronaldo and attacks Fernando Santos: “He...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy