Spain, Brazil and the Netherlands have already left Qatar due to the final lottery: the secrets to winning from the penalty spot
Nino is no longer afraid to take a penalty kick – that’s passed for him there mo’ -: he is terrified instead of his coach and of the calculations he will make to decide if it is better to have him shoot first or last. We understood it in this World Cup: to appear at the penalty spot you need a degree in psychology, a specialization in science for physical well-being and the passage of the round. All this, of course: strictly speaking.
See also The classic scene of the Winter Olympics returns to the "Ice Cube", which will be the first to open the experience in April-China Daily