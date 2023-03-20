According to the commission of referees, referee Miroslav Zelinka in Saturday’s match of the 24th round of the first football league between Liberec and Slavia (2:2) correctly ordered a penalty kick for the visitors in the 62nd minute. On the contrary, before the end of regular time for Prague, he did not correctly whistle a penalty. Even in the other weekend matches, the referees were not significantly wrong. The commission informed about this in a communiqué on the website of the football association.

