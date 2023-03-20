Home Sports Penalties in Liberec? According to the commission, the referees were not wrong
Penalties in Liberec? According to the commission, the referees were not wrong

by admin

According to the commission of referees, referee Miroslav Zelinka in Saturday’s match of the 24th round of the first football league between Liberec and Slavia (2:2) correctly ordered a penalty kick for the visitors in the 62nd minute. On the contrary, before the end of regular time for Prague, he did not correctly whistle a penalty. Even in the other weekend matches, the referees were not significantly wrong. The commission informed about this in a communiqué on the website of the football association.

