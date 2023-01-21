Home Sports Penalty -15, Juve announces an appeal: “Clear injustice”
Sports

by admin
The press release from the club’s lawyers: “We are awaiting the reasons, but the difference in treatment compared to other clubs seems clear to us”

Late on Friday evening, after a silence that lasted a couple of hours, Juventus took a stand, obviously contesting the 15-point penalty and announcing an appeal.

THE RELEASE

“Today’s acceptance – reads the official note – of the appeal for revocation by the Federal Court of Appeal seems to us to constitute a clear unequal treatment to the detriment of Juventus and its managers compared to any other club or member. carefully read the reasons for presenting the appeal before the Sports Guarantee College, however we point out, as of now, that only Juventus and its managers are attributed the violation of a rule, which the sports justice itself had repeatedly recognized does not exist We believe that this is a clear injustice also towards millions of fans, which we trust will soon be remedied in the next level of judgement”.

THE PLAYERS

The first to align with the position taken by the club, which posted the photo of the players embracing that you find in this article on social media, was Mattia Perin, who posted a photo together with his teammates on their Instagram profile. “Silent” post also for Danilo with group photos.

BONUCCI

Then in turn Leonardo Bonucci, who accompanied a photo similar to that of his partner with the phrase “We with you. Today it is even more important to be a team. Forward on our path”.

See also  Juve, all the names of the crisis unit: owners, managers, staff and locker room

January 20, 2023 (change January 20, 2023 | 23:40)

© breaking latest news

