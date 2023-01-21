“We need to be united in the face of injustice.” Thus the new managers of Juventus wanted to reassure the team and strengthen the environment even more after the sentence of the Federal Court of Appeal with the 15 penalty points in the standings for the capital gains process. The president Gianluca Ferrero and the managing director Maurizio Scanavino met the players and the technical staff this afternoon at the Continassa, just before training. A gesture of closeness after all that has happened, as well as a presentation after the shareholders’ meeting on Wednesday which gave birth to the new Board of Directors due to the resignations of Agnelli, Arrivabene and Nedved.

“In the face of injustice, we need to be united and everyone does their job. We defend the club in the appropriate venues and you score points on the pitch: today more than ever you represent millions of fans all over the world». These are the salient points of the speech addressed to the team by the two top Juventus managers.

A meeting announced by the coach Massimiliano Allegri and which confirms the line of the company: the club will defend itself in every court to get out of the storm, while the team will have to give its all on the pitch to come back. It starts tomorrow night at the Stadium against Atalanta and there will be reasons to win, while captain Leonardo Bonucci (still injured) relaunches: «Juventus is like a seven-headed dragon. You cut one off and another pops up. Never gives up. And the strength of him is in the environment ».