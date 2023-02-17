Of Salvatore Riggio

Penalty denied in the 96th minute for a hand ball in the area by Centonze on Bremer’s header

The protests from Juventus were fierce, and the controversies were endless, for the penalty denied in the 96th minute for a hand ball in the area by Centonze on Bremer’s header. The first leg of the round of 32 of the Europa League between Massimiliano Allegri’s team ends 1-1: Vlahovic scores in the first half, Blas equalizes in the second half. But the game ignites in full recovery when Bremer takes the ball off Locatelli’s head. The French player plays with his hand, Juventus ask for the penalty. The referee, the Portuguese Joao Pinheiro, goes to view the images at the Var. Everything seems to be set up for the penalty. Instead, the match director did not grant the penalty to Allegri’s team after a long video review.

The reason? A few seconds before Centonze’s hand ball, according to Joao Pinheiro, there would have been a foul in attack by Bremer. The black and white protests continued, the referee didn’t change his mind and the match ended 1-1. Allegri left his position on the bench to head to the changing rooms, only to return to the bench with a tight smile that says it all about thinking of him. And the furious technician was joined by the protests of Bonucci, not entered but on the bench, who at the end of the bench went to complain about the failure to decide the penalty with the referee. See also Play off draws for the Pavia teams on Tuesday

In seven days, Thursday 23 February, in France, Juventus will play the qualification for the round of 16 of the Europa League. Tournament that Allegri would like to win. In fact, whoever lifts the trophy qualifies directly for the Champions League. That after the 15-point penalty for the Bianconeri really difficult to achieve through the fourth place in the league.