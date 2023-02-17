Home Sports Penalty not given to Juventus against Nantes for hand ball – breaking latest news
Sports

Penalty not given to Juventus against Nantes for hand ball – breaking latest news

by admin
Penalty not given to Juventus against Nantes for hand ball – breaking latest news
Of Salvatore Riggio

Penalty denied in the 96th minute for a hand ball in the area by Centonze on Bremer’s header

The protests from Juventus were fierce, and the controversies were endless, for the penalty denied in the 96th minute for a hand ball in the area by Centonze on Bremer’s header. The first leg of the round of 32 of the Europa League between Massimiliano Allegri’s team ends 1-1: Vlahovic scores in the first half, Blas equalizes in the second half. But the game ignites in full recovery when Bremer takes the ball off Locatelli’s head. The French player plays with his hand, Juventus ask for the penalty. The referee, the Portuguese Joao Pinheiro, goes to view the images at the Var. Everything seems to be set up for the penalty. Instead, the match director did not grant the penalty to Allegri’s team after a long video review.

The reason? A few seconds before Centonze’s hand ball, according to Joao Pinheiro, there would have been a foul in attack by Bremer. The black and white protests continued, the referee didn’t change his mind and the match ended 1-1. Allegri left his position on the bench to head to the changing rooms, only to return to the bench with a tight smile that says it all about thinking of him. And the furious technician was joined by the protests of Bonucci, not entered but on the bench, who at the end of the bench went to complain about the failure to decide the penalty with the referee.

See also  Play off draws for the Pavia teams on Tuesday

In seven days, Thursday 23 February, in France, Juventus will play the qualification for the round of 16 of the Europa League. Tournament that Allegri would like to win. In fact, whoever lifts the trophy qualifies directly for the Champions League. That after the 15-point penalty for the Bianconeri really difficult to achieve through the fourth place in the league.

February 16, 2023 (change February 16, 2023 | 23:28)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

“Human Flesh Taxi”. And the NGO goes to...

The 20th anniversary of the listing of Shuangseqiu,...

Juve Nantes, Allegri: ‘Now we have a 50%...

Tattoos with the third championship, Napoli also wins...

Michigan State teams to resume games after shooting,...

“The first culprit is me”

Pedri with hamstring injury – L’Équipe

Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon believe they can...

Barcelona 2-2 Manchester United: Marcus Rashford ‘on fire’...

Another goal in the Champions League, Koeman helped...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy