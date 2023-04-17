Penalty Varese, the points of the club’s defensive record

The FIP has published the reasons that led the Federal Court to penalize Varese basketball by 16 points in the current championship and to ban the president Marco Vittorelli for three years.

Pallacanestro Varese has obviously submitted a regular defensive brief, and from this we can deduce what the club’s strategy has been.

a) The agreement of 23 July 2021 between the club and the player is called the “Annex of the agreement for early termination of contract”. According to Pallacanestro Varese this act would have been a personal initiative of GM Andrea Conti, in office until October, without the knowledge of the club.

An act, moreover, in addition to the power of attorney itself entrusted to the manager, who had a limit of 30,000 euros (80,000 the agreement).

The Federal Court will then point out: «(The company) has never put in place any type of appeal or dispute, nor has it ever acted against him (of Andrea Conti) for the alleged theft and/or destruction of documents, nor for the alleged abuse of the content of the power of attorney and of the limits of economic commitment indicated therein”.

b) Why does Pallacanestro Varese, which considers itself unaware of the agreement, support the first installment of 10,000 euros on 31 July 2021? The company indicates that on 29 July 2021 “Varese nel Cuore RC arl”, majority shareholder, made a payment not to Milenko Tepic but to “GPK Sports Management Ltd” by virtue of an unspecified Scouting Services Agreement of the 28.07.2021.

This is the consideration of the Federal Court: «The aforementioned circumstance, as represented by the defense of the defendants, is considered irrelevant for the purposes of demonstrating the non-payment of the first installment of the debt, the Court limiting itself to emphasizing that it was Tepic himself, as shown by the BAT, to have declared that it had only received the first installment of € 10,000.00″.

c) The club claims that it therefore did not have any accounting evidence of pending claims against Milenko Tepic before the BAT of October 2022, therefore after the declaration made to the ComTeC (May 2022);

d) Milenko Tepic at the time of the agreement with was no longer a FIP member, therefore there was no “pending against members”.

This is the consideration of the Federal Court: “the Court considers that the exception is not worthy of merit, it being quite evident that the obligation arose – obviously – in constant registration, noting nothing that only subsequently the player had obtained the clearance for the transfer and had gone to play abroad».