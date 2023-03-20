The subsequent penalty against Fernando Alonso has been withdrawn. After hours of aftermath of the Formula 1 race in Saudi Arabia, the 41-year-old Aston Martin driver retained third place behind winner Sergio Perez and his Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen.

The racing team had made use of the so-called “Right of Review”. In retrospect, new evidence convinced the race stewards to reverse the 10-second penalty decision. Alonso got this because, according to the first opinion, work had been done on the car prematurely while serving a five-second penalty during a pit stop. The team had been accused of putting the jack on too early.

Mercedes driver George Russell, who had meanwhile moved up to third place, remains fourth after the U-turn in the Alonso case, just as he did after crossing the finish line. For Alonso, third place is the 100th podium of his career. He was also third at the season opener in Bahrain two weeks ago.