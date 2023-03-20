Home Sports Penalty withdrawn: Alonso but Jeddah third
Sports

Penalty withdrawn: Alonso but Jeddah third

by admin
Penalty withdrawn: Alonso but Jeddah third

The subsequent penalty against Fernando Alonso has been withdrawn. After hours of aftermath of the Formula 1 race in Saudi Arabia, the 41-year-old Aston Martin driver retained third place behind winner Sergio Perez and his Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen.

The racing team had made use of the so-called “Right of Review”. In retrospect, new evidence convinced the race stewards to reverse the 10-second penalty decision. Alonso got this because, according to the first opinion, work had been done on the car prematurely while serving a five-second penalty during a pit stop. The team had been accused of putting the jack on too early.

Mercedes driver George Russell, who had meanwhile moved up to third place, remains fourth after the U-turn in the Alonso case, just as he did after crossing the finish line. For Alonso, third place is the 100th podium of his career. He was also third at the season opener in Bahrain two weeks ago.

See also  Contributed 63 points in four games, Zhu Ting won the December 2022 MPV role model to help the Chinese women's volleyball team flourish_Player_Development_League

You may also like

Xi visits Putin: “Mission for peace”. The US:...

Formula 1, Arabian GP: penalty for Alonso, here’s...

Do a good job in all aspects of...

Ogier won his seventh Rally Mexico and set...

Inter-Juve: Inzaghi, “Rabiot hand a serious and unacceptable...

Indian Wells: Elena Rybakina beats Aryna Sabalenka to...

Handball by Rabiot on Kostic’s goal in Inter-Juventus:...

Jelena Rybakinová from Kazakhstan won the Indian Wells...

2023 World Baseball Classic highlights: USA-Cuba semifinal live

Shuang Tan spends 40 points, Markanen 28+10, the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy