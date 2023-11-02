Peng Cheng and Wang Lei: Striving in the Present and Remembering Their Original Intention in Figure Skating Pairs

Title: Figure Skating Pairs Peng Cheng/Wang Lei: Do Your Best in the Present and Never Forget Your Original Intention

Date: November 02, 2023

Source: China News Network

On November 2, the national figure skating training team held an open training class at the Capital Gymnasium Figure Skating Training Hall. The pairs skating team Peng Cheng/Wang Lei and other players conducted their regular pre-match training.

Peng Cheng and Wang Lei, the leaders of the Chinese figure skating team, have shown remarkable improvement since joining forces in March of this year. Their progress has been evident from the club league to the Shanghai Super Cup. The duo recently sat down for an interview discussing their partnership.

Wang Lei expressed his satisfaction with their collaboration, stating, “It’s getting better and better. Maybe I didn’t expect it to be so smooth at first, but step by step, I’m getting closer and closer to my goal.”

Peng Cheng added, “Because, in fact, even when we had no partners before, because we have been teammates for many years, Brother Lei is a very cheerful and smiling big brother in the team.”

The reunion of 26-year-old Peng Cheng and 35-year-old Wang Lei has opened up new possibilities and directions in their careers. The two skaters attributed their improved bond to better communication.

Wang Lei explained, “From communication and then from technology to running-in, it may be difficult at the beginning, but now it is getting smoother, and the communication is getting better and better. We can also calm down and summarize our daily training and what we didn’t do well every time. I think this is a big advantage for me.”

Peng Cheng added, “I think Brother Lei has done a good job in this aspect (communication). He will take the initiative to ask me about my emotional changes and my heart’s knots. He will often tell me that you have to trust me. If there is anything going on between us, we face it together and bear it together. I think this also gives me a lot of support and comfort.”

With Han Cong, the Beijing Winter Olympics figure skating pairs champion, announcing his withdrawal from all events in the Milan cycle in August, more attention has shifted towards Peng Cheng and Wang Lei. Peng Cheng expressed his determination to focus on the present and not forget their original intention.

“We always talk about being normal, but it is actually very difficult to be normal because not only are others expecting of you, but you also have expectations of yourself. But I think returning to the essence is to do the present well because we really have no way to control other things. What we can control is ourselves at the moment,” Peng Cheng explained.

Yao Jia, the leader of the national figure skating training team, announced that the team will participate in the China Cup Figure Skating Grand Prix in Chongqing on November 7. Jia hopes that the athletes will perform well in every competition.

Jia said, “Currently, we are preparing for the Cup of China. Our current plan is to leave for Chongqing next Tuesday, November 7th. In fact, every game this year is very important to us, and we must do well in every game because the Milan Olympics is a long-term goal. But I think that every athlete’s performance in every game is actually a step through countless events. It is still crucial to achieve small short-term goals to achieve long-term goals.”

As Peng Cheng, Wang Lei, and the rest of the national figure skating team prepare for upcoming competitions, their dedication, communication, and determination to perform well underline their commitment to excellence in the sport.

