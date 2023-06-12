Pension funds, yields already 10%: for the severance indemnity revaluation of 8.3%. The comparison

Pension funds, annual returns up to 11.5% decline 2022, a black year for all forms of use of savings – shares, bonds and liquidity – also had a heavy impact on the returns and assets of supplementary pension funds. According to the Annual Report of the Supervisory Commission on Pension Funds (Covip) at the end of 2022, the resources accumulated by supplementary pension schemes amounted to 205.6 billion euros, down by 3.6% compared to the previous year due of the negative performance of the financial markets. On average in 2022 the return for traded funds was negative by 9.8% for open funds, by 10.7% for others and by 11.5% for new Pips.

Tfr, the annual revaluation is 8.3% In the same reference period, 2022, the TFR increased by 8.3%. However, if one considers the last ten years, the return on supplementary pension funds has been over 2% for all funds and in line with the revaluation of the severance pay. Covip wishes to underline that, despite the negative trend of the financial markets, the system of supplementary pensions has overall shown substantial resistance

At the age of ten, the Fondi/Tfr match is wide open The Covip Report naturally goes into the detail of the data analysis. If we consider the last ten years (from 31/12/2012 to 31/12/2022), a more adequate period to evaluate the result of pension savings, the average annual net return of the occupational pension funds was positive and equal to +2.2%, that of open funds was +2.5% and that of Pips was +2.9%. In the same period, the average annual revaluation of the severance indemnity was equal to 2.4% while inflation averaged 1.7% per year.

On the expiry of the 20 years, the Funds win If we consider an even longer period and look at the last 20 years, traded funds register an annual net +2.9% and open funds an average net annual +2.7% while the TFR registers an average annual revaluation of 2 .5% against an average annual inflation of 1.9%. According to analysts, this is an important figure because it is over the long and very long term, ie 20 and 30 years, that comparisons must be made between the yields of the various forms of pension provisions.

In the short term, the severance pay is second to none If we look only at the last three years, the yields of the funds are slightly negative while the severance indemnity has appreciated by an average of 4.3% per year, a value in any case lower than inflation (4.9%). In times of financial crisis, the severance indemnity shows characteristics of protection of savings superior to those of funds. The effect is particularly evident in the short term but is also projected on longer maturities.

Members of the supplementary pension: in 2022 +5.4% to 9.2 million At the end of 2022, the total number of supplementary pension members was 9.2 million, up 5.4% on the previous year, for a coverage rate of 36.2% of the total workforce. The traded funds have 3.7 million members, almost 1.8 million are members of the open funds and 3.5 million of the Â«newÂ» PIPs; about 650,000 are members of pre-existing funds. The number of young people remains low: the under 35s are only 18.8% of the total. This is what emerges from the data in the annual report on the activity carried out by Covip last year. In addition to illustrating the state of the supervised sectors (pension funds and social security funds) – whose resources total approximately 313 billion lire, involving over 12 million members and pensioners – the acting president of Covip, Francesca Balzani, It focused on the evolutionary prospects of these sectors.