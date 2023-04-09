There are already many pensioners busy counting down to see when they will receive the May 2023 slip. Attention: the dates are not the same for everyone and, as foreseen in the latest circular, an increase is on the way. Let’s clarify

The month of April 2023 has already come to life and, for those who usually put their hands forward from the point of view of verifying their family’s financial statements, the countdown has begun in relation to sending the pension slip of the month of maggio 2023.

This is also in the face of a news announced by INPS with a circular issued a few days ago, number 35 of 3 April, in which interesting details are indicated on the incoming amounts. We therefore enter into the merits by indicating which are the payment dates, differentiated on the basis to the initials of surnames.

Pension slip May 2023: what the amounts will be

The ‘official’ details will be indicated around 20 April but it is already now possible to calculate both the amounts and the presumed issue dates of the slip; also checking for which ones retirees, in the month of May, the increases will start. Well, the beneficiaries will be the minimum pensions in particular, which should go from 563, an amount already revalued to 7.3%, to 572 euro. While pensioners over the age of 75 will receive a slip of 600 euros.

The circular also refers to amounts other than 500 euros explaining that anyone who, for example, receives a check for 300 euros or well below the minimum, will receive an increase of 4.5 euros per month which will become 19.20 euros per month if they are older at 75 years old. It also specifies that the increases are effective from 1 January to 31 December 2023 and which will be paid with all arrears. Furthermore, the increase will be double because other revaluations are expected starting from 1 January 2024.

As regards the payment dates, the calendar must take into account the fact that May 1st will be Workers’ Day and, therefore, the first day for crediting beneficiaries’ current accounts will be postponed to May 2nd pension checks or to go to the Post Office to collect the cheque. In particular, May 2 is the date for retirement by pensioners whose surnames begin with the letters A and B.

For the letters C and D we move on to Wednesday 3 May; from E to K instead the check will be withdrawable from Thursday 4 May; May 5 will be reserved for the letters LO and again on May 6 for surnames from the letter P to R while May 8 for the letter S to Z. All pension slips can be checked by accessing the personal area on the INPS website.