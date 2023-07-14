Juancho Hernangómez is Barcelona’s big target to complete the roster. However, the acquisition of the Madrid player cannot be taken for granted, as the player himself wanted to underline in an interview released this Friday to the newspaper Marca. “It is normal for speculation because my brother has signed at Barcelona. But speculation is just speculation. People assume things that aren’t true.”

The dream is still called the NBA: “It’s a dream come true for which I have never stopped fighting despite any obstacle that has been placed on me. My dream has always been to play in the NBA and that’s why I will continue.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

