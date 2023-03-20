Screenshot of the 15th page of “People’s Daily” on March 20, 2023

He Jie breaks men’s marathon national record

Our newspaper, Wuxi, March 19th (Reporters Liu Shuoyang, Bai Guangdi) At 7:30 am on the 19th, the 2023 Wuxi Marathon started. In the men’s competition, 24-year-old Chinese player He Jie won the runner-up with a time of 2 hours, 07 minutes and 30 seconds, setting a new national record for the event. Famous player Yang Shaohui won the third place with a time of 2 hours, 07 minutes and 49 seconds, which also surpassed the national record of 2 hours, 08 minutes and 16 seconds set by Ren Longyun in the 2007 Beijing Marathon. Enok of Kenya won the championship with a time of 2 hours, 07 minutes and 19 seconds and broke the Wuxi Marathon record.

This year’s Wuxi Marathon is not only the first stop of the National Marathon Championships, but also the domestic trials for the 2023 Budapest World Athletics Championships and the Hangzhou Asian Games Marathon, bringing together many top domestic marathon athletes. He Jie and Yang Shaohui both reached the performance standards of the 2024 Paris Olympics and the 2023 Budapest World Athletics Championships men’s marathon. In the women’s competition, Chinese player Bai Li won the championship with an excellent time of 2 hours, 26 minutes and 33 seconds, and also qualified for the Paris Olympics.

He Jie said that being able to break the national record that had been in the dust for nearly 16 years benefited from sufficient and complete preparations. In addition, he also firmly implemented the tactics formulated before the game during the game.

