Pep Guardiola Admits Saudi Spending Has ‘Changed the Market’ – And Will Continue to Do So

European soccer has, for the most part, enjoyed a near monopoly when it comes to hoarding the best players in the world. Ask a young starlet who their dream club is, and the answer can often be cribbed from one of FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Arsenal or Bayern Munich.

But that dynamic could be set to change in the future – if it hasn’t already – by the huge spending of clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

City boss Pep Guardiola believes the cash-rich teams in the Middle East have already ‘changed the market’ as far as transfers are concerned, which could lead to more elite-level players choosing to leave Europe behind in return for a money-spinning deal in Saudi Arabia.

We are the Champions

Guardiola, at least, has the benefit of a strong squad at his disposal already. City won the title by five points in 2022/23, and those that bet on Premier League markets will know that the Cityzens are as short as 4/6 to capture another championship – Arsenal (5/1), Liverpool (15/2) and Manchester United (17/2) some way back in the pecking order.

The game-by-game odds are also instructive, with the Burnley v Man City betting making Pep’s men a 1/4 favorite – an implied probability to win of some 80%. Burnley, meanwhile, are priced at 17/1… handing them just a 10% chance of an upset on the opening day of the campaign.

So things are rosy for Pep’s men now, but the Spaniard is predicting that things could get harder for European clubs in the future as they attempt to keep hold of their star assets. He referenced the contract penned by his former player, Riyad Mahrez, who is thought to be paid $57.5 million a year by Saudi club Al Ahli.

Cristiano Ronaldo blazed a trail for European players heading to the Middle East in 2022, and since then, global icons like Mahrez, Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have joined him in the Saudi Pro League.

Whether European soccer faces an existential crisis or not remains to be seen, but it’s certainly true that they might need to pay more – be it in transfer fees or player salaries – to persuade the best talents to remain on the continent. Pep, happily for him, at least manages a club with the financial resources to make that happen.

Target on Their Backs

Guardiola and his players head into the 2023/24 Premier League season as the favorites to retain their title – that would be a remarkable sixth win in the last seven campaigns.

The good news for fans of the Cityzens is that the sportsbooks very rarely get it wrong in their pre-season odds when it comes to anointing a probable champion. They made City their market principle in 2022/23 – a billing Pep and co lived up to, as they eventually hauled in the pretenders to their throne, Arsenal, before streaking clear.

The same prediction and outcome occurred in both 2021/22 and 2020/21 – City were installed as the sportsbook favorite to win the Premier League title and they duly obliged, racking up 93 points in the former season and winning by a clear 12 points in the latter.

The only time that the sportsbooks got it wrong in recent times was 2019/20, when favorites City were usurped by an outstanding Liverpool team, but in the two seasons prior to that the Manchester club duly obliged again to confirm their rightful status as the winning favorite.

More of the same is expected between now and next May, so will the sportsbooks get it right again by backing City to dominate once more?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

