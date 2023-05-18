Pep Guardiola beats Real Madrid in Champions League with Manchester City

Manchester City played close to perfection in the Champions League semi-final second leg against Real Madrid. This is a special satisfaction for the coach – and particularly bitter for the opponent.

Real Madrid has an air of invincibility. No club has won the Champions League more often than the Spaniards, so no club goes into Europe’s top competition year after year with more self-confidence. Real triumphed again last season, although the side did not always impress on their way to the final.

When it came down to it, Karim Benzema and Co. were there – even if it sometimes got tight. And so Manchester City felt they had a slight advantage in the semi-final second leg on Wednesday night in front of their home crowd and after being 1-1 in the first leg, but the warning that Real Madrid should never be written off was omnipresent.